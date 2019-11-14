DUBLIN, Ga. — After months of work on the I-16 rest stops in Laurens County, they’re finally ready to reopen.

According to a news release, the re-opening is on November 18.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the city of Dublin has completed extensive water line work since the facilities closed due to unsatisfactory water pressure conditions in late February 2019.

In all, it ended up being around 1.5 miles of new water line.

GDOT apologizes for the inconvenience but says they’re thankful for everyone who contributed to the project so the rest areas could be reopened in time for the holiday travel season.

Editor's Note: Video in this story is from May when 13WMAZ was told the rest stops would be open by the end of the summer.

