Driver hospitalized after two tractor-trailers crash on I-16 near Dublin

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital after an early morning accident blocking all lanes of I-16 in Dublin.

According to Georgia State Patrol, they were called to investigate the accident at MM 51 around 3:45 a.m.

They said a tractor-trailer hauling car parts was going west on I-16 when another tractor-trailer cut them off, causing the driver to lose control and overturn across both lanes.

A third tractor-trailer hauling chemicals didn’t see the overturned trailer in the road and crashed into it, causing both to catch fire.

Georgia State Patrol says one of the drivers refused treatment at the accident site and the other had to be taken to the hospital.

The estimated clear time for the accident was around 9 a.m. Georgia 511 has not updated to indicate if the road has since reopened.