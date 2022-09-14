Fiery crash between two semi trucks leaves driver dead and traffic backed up on I-16

The anticipated clear time is 5 p.m., according to the GDOT 511 website.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A truck driver is dead following a fiery crash between two semi-trucks on I-16 in Bleckley County.

In a statement, Georgia State Patrol said the traffic was caused by a fatal crash between two tractor trailers.

Troopers responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. and found that a semi had been parked in the emergency lane on I-16 near mile marker 32 Westbound, with mechanical issues.

The truck was parked off the roadway and with reflective emergency triangles set up behind it.

Another truck was traveling west and failed to stay in its lane, running into the back of the parked truck.

After hitting the parked vehicle, the tractor-trailer burst into flames, which blocked both westbound lanes of I-16.

After the crash, the driver of the truck, who struck the parked vehicle, was able to get out of the truck but was found dead in the westbound travel lane.

All westbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is being detoured in Laurens County.

DOT is on the scene, and wrecker crews are working to remove the debris to reopen the road.

The anticipated clear time is 5 p.m., according to the GDOT 511 website.