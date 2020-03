MACON, Ga. — An overturned tractor-trailer on I-16’s westbound exit to I-75S has all lanes blocked.

That’s according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Right now, they say the estimated time it will be clear is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

They’re asking drivers to take an alternate route and avoid the area, if possible.

For help finding a different exit, use the Georgia 511 app.