'I don't feel like dying because the road is garbage': I-75 Sardis Church Rd to Byron is Driving People Crazy!

MACON, Ga. — Some folks say that if you're looking for a bumpy ride, you could take a drive on I-75 South between Sardis Church Road, and Exit 149 to Byron.

One man says the conditions are downright dangerous and it's driving him crazy!

Folks like Jason Hyett say that the road is dangerous for all sorts of vehicles - even motorcycles.

"I don't feel like dying because the road is garbage. My name is Jason, I live on Sardis Church Road, and I-75 is driving me crazy,” Hyett says.

Hyett has lived in Macon for seven years and been on a motorcycle for twice that long. He says he avoids I-75 completely.

"Other than the complete lack of police presence, and people not knowing how to drive-- the road has potholes. You've got gaps between lanes-- anything that can eat a motorcycle tire,” he explains.

Hyett says some holes are easily 6 to 8 inches wide. He says you can hear the tires go thump as they hit them.

"It doesn't feel good, you know, it doesn't feel safe to ride on,” he says. “So, we usually take Highway 41 around, so we don't have to go down the road.”

Hyett says most people choose to ride in the left lane to avoid the holes. He says not only does he have to dodge potholes, he has to dodge semis and cars.

"There's accidents here everyday. I live a mile from here, you can hear the sirens every night, “ Hyett says.

Gina Snider with the State Department of Transportation and says these problems are already being taken care of.

"Obviously, it's been through a lot of trouble,” she says.

So, Snider says the district worked with the state office and decided it was time the interstate was fixed up!

"Basically we take each concrete piece out and rehabilitate it, and then at the end we grind it up to make it smooth again,” she explains.

Snider says construction has already started and will last until early fall. It'll cover 10.4 miles from Sardis Church Road, Exit 153, to Housers Mill Road, Exit 142.

Hyett says he remembers when they rehabilitated the road seven years ago.

"It never got better. Day one is fine, day two - not so much.”

Hyett says he'll wait to see how long the improvements last.

Snider also says the highways will shut down for construction around 9 P.M. and will open back up for the morning rush hour.