'I absolutely love it': Central Georgia Technical College expands dual enrollment aerospace program

"I'm grateful because mainly, you can go to high school and get something up under your belt at the exact same time," said Teal.



Teal says he encourages other kids to sign up. He wants to attend Central Georgia Tech and eventually get his pilot license.



"I absolutely love it. I don't really want to get out -- I'm probably not going to. I want to get my degree in it, and continue in the future," said Teal.



Cameron Craven feels the same way. He graduated from Houston County High last year. He's now a college student at Central Georgia Tech.



"The biggest thing is just being hands-on and learning just new equipment and new tools, and it's helped me in day-to-day life," said Craven.



Students will get technical training in aircraft structural assembly skills that can be applied in the workforce. They will take the classes at The Central Georgia Aerospace Training and Sustainment Center in Macon.



According to Kim Gunn, the Director for High School Initiatives at Central Georgia Tech, there's a need for more people in this career field.



"So they're going to be employable, whether they go to Robins Air Force Base or Embraer, or Delta, Gulfstream, we've got so much aviation and aerospace industry in Georgia that we were hoping that this program is really going to help meet that need," said Gunn.

