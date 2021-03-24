Family and friends laid to rest 71-year-old Marvin Crafter Sr., who served the Fort Valley community for 25 years.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley community gave a day of recognition for a political icon that served the city for 25 years Tuesday.

They granted Marvin Crafter Senior a rare honor -- a horse-drawn procession through town.

"The City of Fort Valley shut down today for my dad," said Crafter's oldest son, Michael Edwards.

According to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks, the 71-year-old died at home last Thursday due to a heart problem.

"I think it's apropos that they would give some consideration on one day for decades that he gave," said Edwards.

Crafter served for decades as a Fort Valley City Councilman and Utility Commissioner.

"The utility commission -- that was one of his highlights," said Teven Appling, Crafter's nephew.

Lawyer and friend Lawrence Williams Tatham said Crafter was instrumental in winning an $11 million settlement from Canadyne-Georgia due to chemical pollution in downtown.

"If you had a problem go to him, and if he couldn't solve it, he would work it out the best way he could," said Tatham.

Edwards said Crafter was known for what John Lewis called, "good trouble."

"You could never say he didn't walk into a room and challenge you, and challenge you to do it the right way."

Crafter was laid to rest at Willow Lakes Cemetery.

Each eulogy mentioned his love for the people in Fort Valley.

"That connection made his heart as big as it was," said Appling.

The family say Crafter's legacy will continue beyond his hometown.

"My dad was just so very proud of the opportunities you can find out of a small town to shape and change the world," said Edwards.