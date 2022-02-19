I Am Black History event educates youth on Black History

It featured young people of all ages reciting speeches and poems as well as singing and West African dances.

MACON, Ga. — Organizers with the L.H. Williams Recreation Center held the very first I am Black History event on Saturday.

The event happened from noon until 3 p.m. at Jefferson Long Park.

It featured young people of all ages reciting speeches and poems as well as singing and West African dances.

There was also food, games, and other entertainment.

Organizers says the purpose of the event was to shed light on all Black History but also on the Black History of Pleasant Hill.

They said it's important that children know their culture.

They hope of doing the same event next year but bigger and better.