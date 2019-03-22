Since 2017, Bibb County records say their inspectors have found dozens of code violations at the Crystal Lake complex.

Over the last couple months, residents have lost water and power, and the county ordered people living in the high tower mid-rise building to leave.

Previous resident Cheryl Gibbs says, "I've tried to be honest and pay my rent and everything."

"Nobody should have to go through this and live like this, you know what I'm saying? Especially when you pay your rent on time," says Nana Henry.

Tod Robinson, Crown Bay Management LLC attorney, says "The majority of the renters were in default of their lease obligations. They were not paying rent to the property."

Friday in municipal court, county attorneys said they were asking for possible jail time for Crystal Lake Apartments owner Steve Firestone.

His lawyers argued that since he's facing criminal charges, the case needs to go to a jury.

"Here, there's just an allegation of their being code violations. My involvement in this is to deal with this alleged criminal issue," says Firestone's attorney Jay Travis.

After a 10-minute recess, Judge Robert Faulkner moved the case to state court. He said he can't deny Firestone a jury trial if he wants one.

Robinson says when Firestone bought the property in 2017, the property was deplorable. He says Firestone spent nearly $2 million to make improvements.

"This is a very sad situation which is not consistent with his practice and the way he runs his property," Robinson said.

The case is moving over to state court and to the solicitor general's office to determine if there are possible criminal violations, and if so, how to prosecute it.