There are about 2,200 soldiers deploying to Afghanistan with Georgia's 48th Infantry Brigade. The Georgia National Guard Unit is called into active duty from time to time. Their most recent mission is to help Afghan troops.

At 9 a.m. Monday morning, around 100 soldiers were loading their things onto two big buses and saying goodbye to loved ones.

It's not a final goodbye -- they're just heading to training camp at Fort Stewart in Savannah.

Next, they'll deploy as a unit in January. Still, with this first step, deployment is starting to sink in.

Shakirea Phillips has her bags packed, but she can't help but think about the things left behind.

“Sunday dinners right after church -- that’s what I’m going to miss,” said Phillips.

She says her family is also her motivation. The oldest of her siblings, she helps send money home, but it's still hard not seeing them for a year.

On the second bus, more men and women are feeling the effects of leaving home. For some, it's their first time, but it’s number 3 for Johnathan McLaughlin.

“The first time I was really young. The second time, I was married, my oldest was a month and a half,” said McLaughlin.

He says this one will be the hardest.

“My wife, she’s pregnant and working with three young kids. I think the biggest thing for me is going to be how I can support her,” said McLaughlin.

His wife Jessica is due in April, but he will still be overseas. He says his new baby will be another reason for him to keep fighting.

“[I do it] for my kids, for my grandkids. It’s a sacrifice I think is worth it,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin and Phillips both told their families they’ll be home for Thanksgiving and Christmas before the whole unit deploys sometime in January.

Trading Macon for training camp is not the same as deploying overseas, but it is one step closer to January.

They’re hoping to be home for Christmas next year. They say they’re told their assignment could take anywhere between 9 months to a year.

