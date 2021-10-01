'I don't have the luxury of losing my license': Downtown club owners on Mayor Miller's executive order

Several bars downtown say they disagree with the order.

MACON, Ga. — Due to the increasing number COVID-19 cases, Mayor Lester Miller issued an executive order yesterday. He specifically included new guidelines for clubs, bars and special event venues.

Materra Drafts who owns Niche and Recess says this order has already impacted her businesses.

"It affects me because I don't have the luxury of losing my license," said Drafts.

The order requires bars to limit the total number of people to 50 or 35% of total capacity -- whichever is greater.

It requests the assistance of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office in enforcing the Governor's Executive Order and writing citations, especially related to people gathering in large groups at bars, nightclubs and similar venues.

Drafts says she's already lost a lot of business and she had to cut down on staff.

"I literally cut all my DJ's, because I knew that at the capacity in which we have to operate I'm not going to be able to make money to support them. I cut my security and my waitresses," she said.

If a business receives two citations, the order requests the sheriff's office to have the business close for the duration of the public health emergency and revoke its alcohol license.

Ayla Meeks and Justin Spires hang out frequently downtown. They say they'll be disappointed if the bars have to close down.

"We'll probably just hang out at the house until they open back up, that's the best option," said Meeks.