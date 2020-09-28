Houston County Schools' open enrollment for elementary students is September 22-29. This allows parents to switch their child's learning option.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Schools' open enrollment for elementary students is September 22-29. This allows parents to switch their child's learning option from virtual learning to in-person instruction, or vice versa. Changes take effect October 19.

The district said they don't have final numbers yet, but more parents are switching their kids to in-person instruction than to virtual learning.

Amber Monk has three elementary-aged kids. She realizes kids are missing the social aspect of school, and she likes the district's safety measures.

"They are missing out on their friends and playing with their friends and seeing their friends. So kids...socializing," said Monk. "I feel comfortable sending them back, especially with how they have handled things and how the kids have been able to handle going back with mask and sanitizing," she said.

Lindsay Outlaw is the mother of a fourth-grader. She agrees the district is keeping kids safe.

"Now that I've seen what they're doing and how they're protecting the students with keeping them in different cohorts, not mixing classes together, requiring the masks, I feel more confident in sending her to school now," said Outlaw.

Both parents agree it's challenging to make sure the kids are focused at home, but they've had no problems with the virtual learning curriculum.

Monk said she appreciates the district's efforts.

"I do want to commend all the teachers that have chosen to do the virtual, they've really done an excellent job. That was a tough thing to take on and I think that they've handled it well," said Monk.

The district hasn't decided the open enrollment dates for middle and high school students yet, but they said it will be before the next semester begins. When the dates are finalized, all parents will be notified.