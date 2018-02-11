When someone needs help, the people of Central Georgia always come through.

Thursday night , we showed you Joy and Marvin Hodges' predicament.

A tree fell on their home during Hurricane Michael, and although they reached out to several agencies, three weeks later, the limbs still pierced their bedroom.

"I'm just real excited -- the trucks are bigger than I'll ever see again," Joy said.

Joy and Marvin Hodges had a woody unwelcome guest --, a hefty tree that pierced their roof during Hurricane Michael.

"I feel like Jesus and all of his disciples are here with me right now because there's so many, and I'm just so thankful, just so thankful," Joy said.

Those disciples came in the form of different businesses working together.

"We are taking a tree off a house for a couple who couldn't afford it or do it themselves and we saw their news story," said Marnie Gray with Gray Brothers Tree Service.

Daniel with Crosby Roofing and Gutters said, "We got word that somebody needed some help, so we decided to come out and at least get them watertight after they get the tree removed. Just felt like it was the right thing to do," he exclaimed.

"Just thankful to the Lord and everybody who has even seen the situation on the news and reached out to help, and I'm thankful for the prayers that I know has gone out to make this happen, too," Joy said with tears in her eyes.

The tree didn't go easily, but Gray Brothers pried it off the roof.

"With the crane, a lot of times, we lift the climber into the tree and we'll hook a strap -- we call them chokers -- and they can hold about 10,000 pounds," Marnie said.

Now, the Hodges won't have to sleep with buckets in their bedroom to catch the rain. It's a feeling of security they haven't had in awhile.

"Safe, safe because every time it rains, it's pouring in, and then I know that tree is not coming through," Joy said.

Brian Taylor from Taylor Electric also helped the Hodges with their lighting problems.

The couple says they got into a car accident in Canada back in February and haven't been able to work since then.

