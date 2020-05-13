MACON, Ga. — Senior year officially ends once high school students walk across the stage for their diplomas, but the coronavirus almost took away that moment.

"If I'm being completely honest, I screamed really loud because I was down about my whole senior year being taken away from me," said Houston County High school senior Madison Campbell.

Campbell's excitement comes from the school system announcing plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies.

"Being able to walk the stage after not thinking that I would because of COVID, I thought that I was just going to get my diploma mailed to me, but now I get to have the experience that everyone else has had," says Campbell.

The ceremonies are scheduled for June 17-20. Seating at the stadium will be limited due to social distancing.

For Veterans High School senior Hamilton Mason, this means he finally gets closure before leaving for college.

"I get to say goodbye to all my fellow classmate, and my teachers, especially some of the administration that's done a lot for me," says Mason.

Having the opportunity to graduate in-person means more to the seniors than simply walking across the stage.

"One of my best friend's dad is on the school board, and I didn't have a dad growing up, so he's been there for me, and just walking across the stage and not even being able to shake his hand, but being able to look him in the eye and walk across the stage really does a lot for me," says Mason.

