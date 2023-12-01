Dublin restaurant named 'Best in the South' by SEC Network show

The restaurant has been a family business for more than 50 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia restaurant is going on the big screen.

Minute Grill in Dublin is owned by Donna Shinholster, who took over the business from her mom.

The grill has been serving burgers and coleslaw for more than 50 years.

The SEC Network's True South program will highlight the restaurant this Sunday, and they'll have a watch party.

Shinholster says it's an honor and she's got an amazing support team.

"I'm very blessed for all my family and friends," Shinholster says. "I just give God all the credit."

True South airs at 8 p.m.

Shinholster plans to have an open watch party with limited seating available.