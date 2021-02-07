'I give it a big 'A'': Warner Robins turns out for 2021 Independence Day Celebration

After a year of no festivals, people say they were looking forward to this year's show.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 2021 Warner Robins Independence Day concert and fireworks wrapped up Friday night.

"Just have some fun and see Jimmie Allen and just get out of the house," said one concertgoer.

Families like Betsy and Levi Smith say it's become a tradition, and they come for the live music and stay for the grand finale.

"We come every year. We've been coming for the last 4 or 5 years," said Betsy Smith. "We just wanted to come out and see the fireworks -- we love the fireworks -- and we just wanted to come out and be around the people in Warner Robins and just have a really good time."

For vendor Billy Ray Daniels, owner of Shiver Shack Shaved Ice, it was his first time working this event.

"I give it a big "A." It's great. It's been some great music -- I've really enjoyed it," Daniels said.

He says it won't be their last, especially after the turnout they saw.

Daniels continued, "We have done very good this summer. Last year, it was just dead. They stopped us from going anywhere, but this year is great."