'I got stuck': Macon renter looks to Bibb Code Enforcement for help with roach infestation, leaks

Shamaine Gordon says her new home at West Club Apartments was supposed to be a positive change for her family; instead, she found a roach infestation.

MACON, Ga. — Imagine sitting in your home with a leaky ceiling and a roach infestation, and you can't get the people who are supposed to fix it to do anything.

"I could have stayed at the other apartment complex and kept my money, but I got stuck," said Shamaine Gordon, who moved in last month.

'Stuck' is how she still feels weeks after moving into her new unit.

"He said that he was going to hire some cleaners. And he said that he was going to have pest control come out," she said, talking about the property manager.

Gordon says her unit wasn't ready. She says it had a roach infestation in the kitchen cabinets, leaks and a toilet that didn't work. On top of that, Gordon says maintenance wouldn't help.

"They don't do nothing. They just take our money," she said.

Gordon wondered where to turn for help, and called the Bibb County Code Enforcement Department. She says they worked with West Club to get her new cabinets, and start work on other fixes.

"If you ask me, they've even been giving code enforcement a hard time," Gordon said.

Code Enforcement Director JT Ricketson says they're working on other problems at West Club this week. Several units flooded when a pipe burs. Renters say it's not the first time. Ricketson says this is a situation where his team can step in.

"There's just a number of things or issues that we might get called out to," he explained.

Plumbing is one of those problems.

"It could be exposed wires. It could be a leaky ceiling or roof that's got a leak to it," he said.

Like Gordon's case, they could step in for pests under certain conditions. They need to determine if the pest-control issue is the landlord's fault. Ricketson says they've worked similar cases before at other complexes.

"We have gone out and found rat infestations and found holes in the walls, or holes in the cabinets. And that is clearly on the landlord," he said.

Gordon hopes the worst is behind her.

"It has been hard, but I know it's going to get better," she said.

Ricketson says you should always get a walk-through before you sign your lease, and make sure you understand the lease terms.