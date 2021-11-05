According to AAA, this is partially because people are topping off when they don't need to.

MACON, Ga. — It's been five days since the Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline has been offline, and it is beginning to impact drivers in Central Georgia.

Just a couple of hours ago, the Kroger gas station off of Hartley Bridge Road was completely abandoned. Now, there is a line to get in because a fuel truck came by and filled it with gas.

Many drivers around Georgia had trouble finding gas on Tuesday.

AAA spokesperson Garrett Townsend said, "What were seeing throughout the state is just temporary outages. You might have to go to several places until you actually find fuel."

That's what Steve Harrison in Warner Robins did Tuesday.

"I started looking and I had to go to five or six different places before I did find some gas," said Harrison.

He finally broke down and put premium gas in his truck that usually takes regular.

Harrison said, "Premium gas. Yep. I had to pay an extra $10 just to get a tank full of gas that I normally get $10 cheaper."

"So, the fact that the pipeline shut down and there is a shortage of drivers, it compounds the issue where there is a disruption of gasoline getting to stations," said Townsend.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, about four percent of Georgia gas stations have run out of gas.

That's according to Gas Buddy.

We've also had people tell us they aren't finding gas at some stations in Bonaire, Gray, Macon, and Warner Robins.

Townsend added this is partially because people are topping off when they don't need to.

"Where there is a disrupting in gasoline getting to stations, we often see a panic mind," said Townsend. "People going out of their normal pattern and purchasing gasoline."

If you really need gas and don't want to drive around looking for it, you can download the AAA app to see where gas is available, but again, Governor Kemp says they do not expect these shortages to last long-term.