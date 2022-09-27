Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire

Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started by an electrical problem in the attic.

MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles.

The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem.

Dianne Glover lives a few doors down from Miles and says she didn't hear the ambulances in the morning.

She says when her neighbor told her the news, she was in shock.

"She always speaks. She always holds a conversation. She was just a nice, friendly person," says Glover.

Glover says she met Miles when she moved to the neighborhood about 4 years ago.

She says she often saw Miles walking down the street and they would talk about their dogs, so Tuesday when they found out about her death, she was in disbelief.

"To know that she got burned in that house like that, that's tragic to me. I'm sitting here right now, I just can't get past this," she says.