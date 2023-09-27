Teen leaders tour Houston County law enforcement agencies

In Houston County, 24 students went on a tour of multiple law enforcement agencies to learn about their work and the challenges that they face.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — On a muggy Wednesday morning, 24 high school juniors from all over Houston County hopped on a bus for a field trip touring law enforcement agencies.

As part of the Robins Regional Chamber Youth Leadership Program, they're the future leaders of tomorrow.

According to CEO and President April Bragg, the majority of the students in the program come from Northside High, Warner Robins High, Houston County High and Veterans High.

They also have one homeschooled student and one representative from Westfield Academy.

Through studying and assessing the teens based on CliftonStrengths Models, the goal is to invest in "high-performing and high-potential teens by exposing them to different career opportunities" that people normally wouldn't have access or exposure to, according to Bragg.

"It's a multi-fold initiative," she continued. "We want the best and brightest to come back to Houston County and know that there's jobs here for you, and you can make a positive impact on the community."

One student says the experience is helping get them more connected to the community.

"It's always easier to help people in your hometown because you have a connection to 'em," Max Walker said. "So, you sorta understand what they might be going through, and you'll understand the problems that are happening in your hometown which might cause them to do some of the things they do."

Walker is the sole Westfield student. He comes from a military family who, he said, inspired him growing up. His great-grandfather was also former Sheriff Roy Windham in Macon County.

He's been looking forward to this field trip because he loves "learning about all the ways to help people."

"Today has shown me that this is the route I want to go in," Taylee Julkes said.

Julkes studies at Warner Robins High School where she currently studies forensics. She wants to continue studying that and criminal justice when she goes to college.

The junior said she's not sure exactly what role she wants to pursue yet, but learned through the tour that she "can end up in lots of branches of law enforcement and you don't have to be on the frontlines to make an impact."

The tour's first stop was at the Houston County Detention Center in Perry, where 567 inmates are currently locked up.

No phones were permitted access during the time inside the jail, however Maj. Brian Blanton made an exception for 13WMAZ's GoPro.

After observing the CCTV monitors, they got to see the inmate pods for themselves.

Blanton said normally inmates are free to roam the premises without supervision because they're monitored by cameras, and guards are stationed throughout the jail.

However, for the duration of the tour, they were escorted.

The students got a first-hand look at the jail's kitchen and commissary before getting an idea of what happens to people when they're first booked as an inmate, such as being completely stripped and taking away any personal property on them.

The second stop was the Juvenile Court at the Houston County Annex in Warner Robins.

The Sheriff's Emergency Response Team (SRT) shared the reality of the job with the teen leaders.

"We tell people all the time you gotta make sure this is for you," SRT Commander Lt. James Spivey said. "We can teach you everything in the world. One thing we can't teach you is guts. We can't give you that. You gotta come with that."

One of the students, Robert Barrett, says he wants to pursue a career where he can tune into his creative outlets, such as clothing, filmmaking and entrepreneurship.

"I don't want to limit myself to anything," Barrett said. "I just wanna do everything I'm possibly capable of doing."

He acknowledged the nationwide shortage of officers.

In Warner Robins, Interim Police Chief Roy Whitehead told 13WMAZ that they are looking to fill 21 positions. Last year, they were looking to fill 43 positions.

"We need law enforcement because without them there's criminal activity that can cause damage to the community," Barrett said. "Even though there's a negative view on them right now, I know a lot of people need help, like, my grandma. If she needs help she's going to call the police, and I would want them to help her."

One of the most fascinating things he learned was about how they use dogs to track electronic devices.

Only 119 dogs around the world can do that, according to Sgt. Ben Lashley. One of them is Jobi, who lives and works right here in Houston County.

The teen leaders also learned what happens when you dial 911 with a visit to a local 911 center.