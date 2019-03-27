MACON, Ga. — 3rd Street Park is hopping during the Cherry Blossom Festival.

One jolly fella makes it his mission to put smiles on faces, one refreshing drink at a time.

You can have a jam-up time every weekday at lunch during the festival.

RELATED: Cherry Blossom Festival's pink poodles get pampered

Unwrap a free pink Krispy Kreme doughnut and, of course, opt for some free cherry ice cream, but you have to wash it down with something -- that's where Glenn Heald comes in.

"The Coca-Cola Company comes out and stocks the truck. I never actually know what they're going to bring. Today, I've got some iced coffees and some vitaminwater," Heald said.

Heald is an Air Force veteran. "After I retired, I became Santa Claus and had a lot of free time the rest of the year, and I joined the Riverside Optimist Club, and one of their main focuses is volunteering with the Cherry Blossom Festival," he explained.

The guy who resembles Jolly Old St. Nick made his new mission 'The Pinkest Party on Earth,' and he's stuck with it for 17 years. When Glenn started with the Cherry Blossom Festival, he began in the parking lot parking cars, but he says he didn't like it because he didn't want to take people's money. He wanted to give them something. "I like to make people happy every chance I get," Glenn said with a smile.

At this time of the year, with the food flowing and the blossoms blowing in the wind, there is a little magic in the air.

RELATED: Macon-Bibb firefighters host annual pink pancake breakfast

"And every day, people do kind things for me, and I choose to be kind to everyone else -- isn't that wonderful?" Heald said.

Yes it is.

You can see Glenn Thursday and Friday down at 3rd Street Park from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m..