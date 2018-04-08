For 38 years, Butch Reece has served his community as the Jones County Sheriff.

This year his dedication was rewarded by the Georgia Sheriff's Association.

Many people in the community said it was well deserved and long overdue, but to Reece it's not about the title.

"I'm Butch Reece. I very seldom say Sheriff Reece. I'm just Butch Reece," Reece said.

To him, it's about the entire sheriff's office and the people he serves in Jones County.

"You can find something good out of everybody. A little bit in some of them. You know, people by nature, they have a good heart, they want to do the right thing," Reece said. "So we find pleasure even in the bad times, maybe with the victim we can help get a little peace to their problem."

He says it's a pleasure to help people, and it's what motivates him to wake up every morning.

"Even after all these years, I look forward to everyday. I lay my clothes out every night like a school kid," Reece said. "Ready to go to work the next day."

Reece finds joy in his job and tries to pass that on to others.

"Officers know when I come through, I'll ask them, 'do you have joy in your heart today and have you put joy in somebody else's heart?'" Reece said.

He says when he received the award, he was shocked and honored.

"Look I've been honored to be sheriff for 38 years here, that's enough for me, but I do greatly appreciate it," Reece said.

At the end of the day, Reece cares most about the future of the sheriff's office and continuing to have trust from the people.

Sheriff Reece began his law enforcement career 44 years ago in Jones County as a "midnight deputy," and plans to continue serving the community for years to come.

