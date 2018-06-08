In April, 23-year-old Keyon Hogan and 21-year-old Daija Jordan were shot outside a home on Bloomfield Drive.

“Unimaginable" -- that's how Hogan's father Nathaniel describes the last 3 months of his life after his son was gunned down in the front yard of his Bloomfield Drive home.

“I never thought I could feel so much pain. I hurt all the time," says Hogan.

Bibb County investigator Dominique Williams has been on the case since the beginning.

“I could ‘what if?’ it to death,” says Williams. “I honestly cannot tell you why the community isn’t getting involved in this one.”

It’s a double homicide case that’s left Williams and others scratching their heads.

“Somebody saw something, somebody heard something, and somebody knows who committed these double homicides," says Hogan.

But for more than 90 days, Williams says hardly anyone has come forward.

"This time, it's like dead silent -- like, maybe the first day, we had 5 or 6 people call and that was it," says Williams.

Hogan says with no one arrested, he fears someone else may be killed.

“I kind of catch myself saying, 'Why my son?' And I thought later that was kind of selfish because I wouldn't want this to happen to anyone’s son," says Hogan.

Hogan is relying on investigators for closure and justice for his son, and Williams says she’s doing her best to find him answers.

“If I can't help the family, I feel like im not deserving of my title. I'm supposed to investigate, I'm supposed to bring closure to things, but I can't, and this family is still wondering what happened to their loved one and I can't give them an answer, and I know that’s not good enough to give to somebody that lost a person," says Williams.

"We love him and I believe he knows that," says Hogan.

Williams says they’ve followed up on several leads since April, but they haven’t gone anywhere, and she wants to remind people that if they're scared to say something, you can always leave an anonymous tip.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office 478-751-7500.

There have been 23 homicides in Bibb County since January 1, 2018.

