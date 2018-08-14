Before the Georgia National Fair, there was the Houston County fair, co-founded by former Houston County fire chief Theodore "Ted" Pulsifer.

He passed away Saturday.

Pulsifer was originally from Maine, but retired to Warner Robins in 1971 after serving in the Air Force.

Soon after, former Mayor Ralph Johnson approached Pulsifer about running the fair for the Chamber of Commerce.

After running the fair for the Chamber for 11 years, Pulsifer bought the fairgrounds.

Pulsifer and his family even went as far as paving Fairgrounds Boulevard themselves.

"Don't ever forget where you come from. I owe my community, whatever I can do," Pulsifer said in a past interview with 13WMAZ.

The fair shut down in 1990 due to Pulsifer suffering a heart attack and the growing popularity of the fair in Perry.

At the time, Pulsifer said he couldn't completely put away the fair, because it was a long part of his life.

Pulsifer said after he bought the fairgrounds, he never drew a paycheck from the fair's earnings.

He was 86-years-old.

