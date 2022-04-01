'Never buy more than what I can pay off': How Central Georgians can manage holiday credit card debt

Many Americans tend to shop more during the holidays, so what should you do to stay on budget and avoid credit card debt?

MACON, Ga. — The holidays are over, and now it's time to survey the damage. If you shopped and spent more than your budget, don't worry. We spoke with a financial advisor to help you learn how to manage your credit card debt.

Terri Mullens is a former banker who loves to shop.

"I have quite a few credit cards," Mullens said. "I have a shoebox, but what I do is I never buy more than what I can pay off."

This past Christmas, she was busy shopping for two parents, four kids, and nine grandkids.

"I just put a price point for each child, and I just stick to that, so I put it on the card and when the bill comes in, I pay it," Mullens said.

Like Mullens, many Americans tend to shop more during the holidays, so what should you do to stay on budget and avoid credit card debt? You should get into a position where you can pay them off every month. That's according to Financial Advisor and President of the Rosenberg Financial Group, Sherri Goss.

"Track your spending for 30 days, see how much money you have available to pay it off, and then start prioritizing the debt. I would take the debt with the highest interest rate and I would put that first because you want to put that down, pay it off, and then take that money and roll it to the next highest interest rate debt," Goss said.

Mullens said, "I had an ex-husband that took me into a lot of debt, so I swore I would never get put into that position again. Basically, my philosophy is: 'Don't get yourself into debt.' It's just not worth it."

About 1 in 3 American shoppers took on more debt over the holidays. According to the Magnify Money website, 44 percent spent more than their budget.

Goss also says it's never too early to start saving. That way you'll have enough to spend for the next holiday without going into debt. If you'd like to track your spending, go to retirerelax.com and use their worksheet.

According to the latest LendingTree survey, 36-percent of Americans took on debt this holiday season, compared to 31-percent, in 2020.