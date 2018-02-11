When Hurricane Michael rolled through Central Georgia, a tree near Joy Hodges home wasn't strong enough to withstand the wind gusts.

She was in her bedroom during the storm when she heard something, "I heard a, 'whooo,' just like that, just all of a sudden, and I remember grabbing my head and I thought, 'Lord, what has happened?"

The sound she heard was a massive tree that fell onto her roof, leaving a hole in the ceiling.

"And the water is coming through the roof at this point, even as I speak."

Every day since, she tries to find a way to get the tree off. Hodges reached out to FEMA, Red Cross, Crisis Cleanup, United Way, and she even filed a police report with Bibb County, none of them able to help.

Spencer Hawkins, Bibb County EMA director, says for these situations, there is not much they can do if the tree isn't county property. He recommends that people reach out to landscapers, tree services, or local organizations for help. Hodges says she and her husband are retired and without work, so money is tight.

"When you don't have a check coming in, you don't have a check coming in." But Hodges knows, the roof won't hold up forever.

"When I come home and you see that the tree is still there, all I can say is, 'Thank you, Lord, for holding it on there, that it hasn't finished coming through the house and everything.'"

Hodges says she won't give up searching for that helping hand, "I pray that somebody will help."

She says she is looking for any kind of help at this point, after having this tree on her home for a nearly a month now.

