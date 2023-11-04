'I really don't see why he had to go like that': Mercer mourns death of student athlete Baba Agbaje

Corbin Jones, one of Agbaje's good friends, says Baba lived his life to the fullest. "The way he lives his life is sort of like, 'If I were to be gone tomorrow, would I be happy with what I've done today?'" Jones said.



Agbaje was a former member of the Mercer men's soccer team and he completed his eligibility last fall. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones he was playing a pick-up soccer game when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Corbin says he's still in disbelief that Baba's actually gone.



"He was a good soccer player. He trained, he ate healthy and everything, and that's part of why it came as a shock to just hear about him collapsing," Corbin said.



He died at the hospital. Baba was from Peachtree City and led his high school team to state championships. Mercer's athletic director Jim Cole says Baba will be missed by many.



"Our ladies team just won the tournament and they had all written his name on the golf ball as a tribute to him," Cole said.



Baba was just about to graduate from college. "He was a really bright soul and I really don't see why he just had to go like that," Corbin said.



"He was so much fun to be around. He was what you wanted a Mercer student athlete to be. He was committed, always having fun giving everything he had," Cole said.



His coaches and teammates are hurting from this sudden loss. They gathered in memorial along with other students to show support for Baba's family. Baba joined the men's soccer team in 2019 with his brother Salam. He was named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll from 2020 to 2022.