'I sure don't want to get shot': Washington County neighbors want gun range moved

Folks says LCS Instruction's gun range opened last month and it's only a few hundred feet from their homes. They say it's a public nuisance and it's dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some folks in Washington County say they don't mind gun ranges, they just don't want one in their backyards.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with people gathered at the Washington County Commission meeting concerned about a gun range that opened nearby, and what they want done about it.

“I think the range is a nuisance in the neighborhood,” one man says.

“Some of these neighbors say they now feel like prisoners in their homes and they’ve lost the use of their land,” says a woman.

“How dare you think it's safe when it feels like you're living in a battle zone,” chimes in another.

Over 25 folks came to Thursday's meeting to talk to Washington County commissioners about the Logistics in Combat Solutions Gun Range.

It opened last month.

“Half the time, I'm scared to go down there and cut the grass,” says military veteran Tony Tillman.

He says his property is about 15 feet east from the gun range.

“I have kids that come from Augusta that camp on my place, and they're shooting directly that way,” he tells commissioners.

Tillman says he usually hosts underprivileged kids who come to spend their summer ATV-riding, motorcycling, and camping on his land.

"I didn't want to be liable for anyone getting shot, and I sure don’t want to get shot,” he says.

Tillman says he didn’t know about the gun range until he heard their gunshots on opening day.

He says many veterans live in the area, and it’s problematic.

“A guy who stays down the road, he's an ex-Vietnam veteran dealing with PTSD bad,” Tillman explains. “He's got to listen to all this gunfire again -- Mr. Charlie. He moved here from Savannah because he wanted peace, but who's going to have peace with all those bullets flying everywhere?"

Tillman says he doesn’t live at the property all the time, but his neighbors do.

“Every time they rapid fire, all the dogs in the neighborhood just bark,” says David Davenport, another veteran.

Davenport says his backyard is about 200 feet from the range. He says the guns are incredibly loud and people shoot at night.

"It's more combat in my backyard than I had in the Army,” he says.

Davenport says he’s a proud gun lover, but he's scared a stray bullet may hit his family.

"I would never put a gun range in anybody's neighborhood,” he says.

Other folks say the lead from bullets has the potential to harm the environment.

“A single firing range can become contaminated with tens of thousands of pounds of lead if being used at just a modest level. That diagram’s highest level is 80 rounds per customer, while one of the classes at LCS requires each client to bring 150 rounds,” says Kelly Ethridge.

She lives next door to the range. She says she’s scared to walk around her property, but she’s even more scared of what lead could do to their water.

“One bullet from a .22 caliber rifle could contaminate one days worth of drinking water of the entire population of Salt Lake City,” Ethridge explains. “Children living near the range could be exposed through dust that comes off the range. As a taxpayer and community members, it’s disappointing that the county has allowed us to be put in this position.”

LCS co-owners Travis Farrin and Sam Brown were at the meeting. Farrin says they’re open to hearing people out.

“I was happy to hear that people would voice their concerns because you don’t get that a lot in government,” Farrin says.

Farrin and Sam says they established LCS in 2019 because they wanted to offer a safe place to learn to shoot and to train. They said the nearest gun range is Augusta.

“We provide anything from a basic firearms course with a pistol, we provide anything from medical courses to target shooting, and anything in between.”

They have classes every other weekend, including ones at night, but the range is open to qualified shooters seven days a week.

“You sign up and become a member. You get a safety evaluation by one of the cadre. Once we feel confident that you can follow the range safety protocols and apply the four firearm safety rules, we sign you off. You get a code to the gate and then you come and go as you please, sunup to sundown,” says Brown.

They say it is completely safe.

“We went off the NRA safety protocol,” says Farrin. “Everything that we have out here -- if it's not up the spec, it's beyond the spec."

Farrin and Brown say bullets are shot toward 36-foot tall berms, an excess of NRA safety protocols, and the course is safe. They say people’s concerns of ricocheting or stray bullets is not possible.

“Shooting into a berm is the safest thing you can do,” Brown says.

In terms of the lead contaminating bullets, they say they’ve already been cleared.

“The Environmental Protection Division came out here and investigated and that was because of complaints from concerned citizens,” Brown says. “He said the volume [of bullets] that’s going into that berm is essentially no factor as compared to an environmental concern. He said no.”

They say they recognize that the noise is an issue. They say they want to work toward a solution with the community.

“This is our home too,” says Farrin. “Whether it comes to figuring out an alternative for this place, or for making this place more community friendly for the community behind us – we're willing to do whatever it takes to make the range possible."

County Attorney Michael Howard says due to state law for sports shooting ranges, they can't do anything about the noise.

He says the range does not violate the noise ordinance. He also says they can't retroactively pass an ordinance to penalize the range.

However, county commissioners say they still want to work on a solution.