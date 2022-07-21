'It's a middle-ground solution': Georgia leaders say new 'heartbeat law' has exceptions

Cobb County State Representative Ed Setzler says the exemptions are reasonable solutions to those who oppose the bill.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia's Heartbeat Bill goes into effect Thursday. The state's general assembly passed it three years ago. However, it became law after a federal court gave approval Wednesday night.

The bill bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically after six weeks, but there are some exceptions.

13WMAZ’s reporter Jessica Cha talked to some folks who help explain what these exceptions are and how they feel about the bill.

“She does still have the option of an abortion after those six weeks,” Ann Beall says.

Beall is the director of the Kolbe Center. It’s a Macon anti-abortion clinic that provides services to expectant mothers.

"We help moms with pregnancy tests, with ultrasound verification of pregnancy, and then we help them with maternity clothes,” she says.

Beall says she's pleased with the bill because it gives babies a chance to live. However, she acknowledges there are exemptions.

"There are some exceptions for rape and incest. If the mom has filed a police report, then she does still have the option for an abortion past those six weeks,” Beall explains.

She also says it includes abortions to end ectopic pregnancies, which are considered a medical emergency. Beall agrees that those exceptions are necessary, but, "Even in the case of rape and incest, that's still a life and however that life was created, it's still a life,” Beall says.

Cobb County State Representative Ed Setzler was one of the sponsors on the Heartbeat Bill.

"I think it's a middle-ground solution,” he says.

Setzler says the exemptions are reasonable solutions to those who oppose the law.

"We should be very proud of the fact that the vast majority of abortions will be not be allowable in Georgia moving forward, but we've tried to weight that balancing test very carefully”.

Setzler says he has no doubt that opponents will continue challenging the law in court.

"I think we're on solid footing. I think the fact that we recognize the personhood of the unborn child, I think those kinds of things will be broadly accepted as folks are educated and come to really understand this positive step forward we've brought to Georgia,” he says.