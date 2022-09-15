Monroe County implements license plate-reading cameras to solve crimes

The goal is to solve burglaries, locate fugitives, and crack other crimes.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are now able to take photos of your license plate with their new roadside cameras.

Monroe joins other Central Georgia counties like Houston, Bibb, and Baldwin in installing those cameras.

Resident Penny Schifflett says she's on board.

"Oh, I say bring them on. Put as many as you can or need to, to help everybody out," says Schifflett.

Living down the street from the newly-installed Flock cameras on Zebulon and Estes roads, Penny Schiflett says, "I think it's wonderful, I just think it was great. It's too bad there's so much bad stuff going on, but we have to deal with it."

She says extra security doesn't hurt.

"The sheriff's department do a great job out here anyway, and so anything else just helps," says Schiflett.

Sheriff Brad Freeman says it is helping.

"So far, in just the past two weeks, we've recovered two stolen cars and solved a theft," says Freeman.

He says the theft happened in southern Monroe County near Schiflett's home.

"The homeowner came home and actually caught a vague description of the car on a trail camera," says Freeman

The homeowner didn't have a tag number, but with the car description, they searched the Flock camera servers.

"Within a matter of a couple hours, identified a tag number, which led a suspect's arrest," says Freeman.

The cameras are spread throughout the county on the most-populated roads.

"Scheduled to put up 21 cameras -- at this point, I think we only have about 10-12 that are active so far," says Freeman

Freeman says these cameras do not track speed but are simply used to lower the crime rate.