'I think we're a good team': Bibb County Schools' RoboBibb robotics team heading to Houston, Texas

The group of Bibb County students are excelling in the classroom and in the field of robotics.

MACON, Ga. — RoboBibb, the Bibb County School District's robotics team, is heading to Houston, Texas, for the First Robotics Competition Championship.

The group of three seniors and one sophomore student placed in the top 10 at the Georgia First Robotics Competition at Mercer University securing them a spot in the competition in Houston.

"Well, I felt a little bit nervous, but I felt that we could do it, especially with one of our drivers here," Ty'Darion Madison, one of the team members, told 13WMAZ. "I feel he is a really good driver; I think we're a really good team."