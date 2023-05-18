'More rules and regulations': Georgia's new 'Izzy's Law' aimed at making swim lessons safer

It's named after Izzy Scott, a 4-year-old child in Burke County who tragically drowned during a backyard swim lesson.

MACON, Ga. — This month, Governor Brian Kemp officially signed "Izzy's Law." It's named after Izzy Scott, a 4-year-old child in Burke County who tragically drowned during a backyard swim lesson. The goal of the law is to provide safety for families signing their children up for swim lessons.

Kelly Miller is a parent of a 3-year-old who is taking lessons.

"Kaitlyn has her hands on the children. She's very attentive, there's a lifeguard. There's other parents," Miller said.



She says her original concern was the ratio of instructors to children.



"My little boy Davis, he has had one other little girl, so it's very hands-on," Miller said.



An important part of the law is ensuring that the teacher is qualified with a basic lifeguard and CPR certification.

According to Jason Swaim, the owner of Swim Macon, "It helps to have a water safety instructor through the Red Cross or some other credible swim school."

"Izzy's Law" says there should always be two sets of eyes on the children. The law also calls for an emergency action plan. Every facility and private instructor will need a plan that will be unique to them.

"I don't want to feel like a nervous wreck the entire time we are near the water. I want to feel like there is some skill level," Miller said.

That's why Miller appreciates this new law.

"By doing this, it's putting more rules and regulations on places that give swim lessons so that they can be safer," Miller said.

In a month, Miller plans to take her family to the beach.

"I want him to be comfortable. I want him to be comfortable at the pool this summer," she said.

