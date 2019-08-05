MACON, Ga. — Some Macon neighbors say they're scared after a teen was shot killed Monday night. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they found 18-year-old Keshawn Jackson with a gunshot wound to the head. Neighbors say they're worried the gunman is still on the streets.

Jennifer Darnell has lived in the Briarcliff Road and Boulevard area for almost 3 years. She says she was upset to hear what happened.

"These are kids and when they're getting gunned down at 18 years old just a few houses down from where you live, that's scary," said Darnell.

A press release says deputies found Keshawn Jackson in the driver's seat of a Toyota Corolla at the intersection. It says the shooting happened around 10 p.m. and investigators say the gunman ran off before deputies arrived to the scene.

Darnell says she's praying for the family.

"As a mother, I cannot imagine what that family must be going through. My heart goes out to them and I will say a prayer for them," said Darnell.

Homeowner Michelle Harvey says she knows Jackson's mother and was shocked to hear about the death.

"I was devastated. The fact that it happened so close to my home and I have small children and it makes me feel unsafe," said Harvey.

She says it'll be hard for the neighborhood to move forward until the gunman is caught.

"Put everything in God's hands and hope that everything comes to justice as it should," said Harvey.

Keshawn Jackson's mother spoke to 13WMAZ. She says Jackson attended Central Georgia Technical College up until January.

If you know anything about this shooting, you can call 1-877-68CRIME.