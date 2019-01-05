MACON, Ga. — "There was fire everywhere. Every room, ceiling, everything was one fire," said firefighter Martin Telinov, 1 of 5 Macon-Bibb County firefighters injured in last Wednesday's massive fire.

Firefighters involved in the blaze described battling a fire that involved three houses. For some, it was the biggest fire they'd ever seen.

"As far as that magnitude, yes, it is. Last week was something for the ages," said Matthew Cooper, who smashed his thumb last week.

"You could see it from First Street. You could see the glow," said James Rushin.

The call came in around 9 p.m. and left them battling well into the night. They tried to contain a blaze that wanted to consume more than just one historic home. The firefighters said it required splitting up into teams assigned to specific assignments.

"We had a group of people in this house and a group of people in that house so that's how we were able to communicate and know what's going on," Telinov said.

And while teams worked on houses collectively, it was up to each firefighter to handle their own tasks individually as well.

"I went up the ladder, busted the windows out and was handed a hose, by that time I engaged the fire myself," Cooper said.

A fire of that size doesn't come without dangerous surprises. Sergeant Fernandito Laconico and Rushin found themselves in what could've been a deadly situation when the roof collapsed on them in one of the homes, pinning Laconico.

"Goodnight, this is gonna be the end for me, because as soon as that roof hit me in my head, I thought that was it," Laconico said.

Rushin moved quickly to call for help before trying to pull his sergeant free.

"I didn't think. It's just, you know. Sometimes your feet move before. I just did whatever I could," Rushin said.

Laconico said a special moment passed between the two in the midst of the flames.

"My lieutenant got in my ears he said, 'Aye, calm down -- I will go out here with you. I will never leave you,'" Laconico said.

The pair made it out of the house and were taken to the hospital. Laconico has a C7 vertebrae fracture and is confined to office duties for the next two weeks as is Telinov who fractured his ankle trying to escape one of the houses. He said he used an axe as a crutch to walk himself out.

Rushin had a neck and knee sprain after being placed on limited duty, he's back to fighting fires. Matthew Cooper smashed his thumb, but has no broken bones. Quoatavius Carswell sustained back and leg injuries. He's also on limited duty.

Every single firefighter said as long as everyone makes it home. The injuries are inconsequential.

"They got me out and I was blessed to be alive for sure," Laconico said.

Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said the department is still not sure what caused the fire. They are awaiting test results from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.