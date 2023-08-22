Dublin City Schools launching free childcare for staff

The daycare is located in Dublin High School, but it is open to staff members at all schools.

DUBLIN, Ga. — In a world where everything comes with a price tag, free childcare almost seems too good to be true. But at Dublin City Schools, their recently launched free daycare center is a new way to recruit and retain teachers.

"I would definitely say it was an answered prayer," Mental Health Counselor Bruce Howard said.

Howard and his wife welcomed a baby girl seven months ago, and the launch of Leaping Leprechaun Learning Academy in Dublin High School couldn't have come at a better time.

"My wife stayed out for six months because we were looking for childcare, daycare and it's hard to find. And you know, my wife really didn't wanna go to a large daycare, so it was very difficult," Howard said.

This summer, Howard's family was able to help with childcare, but they also had to rely on someone watching their daughter at home. He said that childcare cost them about $250 a week, but with the Dublin City School's program, that cost is cut down to zero.

The daycare is currently at full capacity, but for the parents it serves, it's a huge help. The district hopes the help for staff members will translate into better retention rates in the schools.

"When I started here five years ago, one of the biggest things Dr. [Fred] Williams, our superintendent, wanted was something to help recruit and retain our teachers here," Teresa Blanton, district coordinator for the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program, said.

Blanton teaches a class called "teaching as a profession" and said her students are excited about the opportunity to get hands-on experience working in the daycare.

"They're very excited because some of them have never been around [children] that small. Because maybe they're the youngest in their family," Blanton said.

Parents Riley and Sarah Holmes both work at Dublin High School now, but they used to be students there themselves. They had a baby boy in March and said the location of the daycare couldn't be more convenient.

"Just knowing that we can get him ready and come straight to work and drop him off. It definitely makes things a lot easier," Riley Holmes said.

He said his son has loved spending time at the daycare, and it makes it easy for his mom to nurse him during her planning period and lunch.