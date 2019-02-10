MACON, Ga. — A wreck on I-16 east has delayed the morning commute for many drivers.

The state department of transportation says it involves two cars just before Ocmulgee East Boulevard -- that's exit 6.

So far, there's no word on injuries and traffic is blocked.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we know more.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.