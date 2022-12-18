Public Ice Skating is back at the Macon Coliseum, and folks are already starting to pour in to get in the ice.

MACON, Ga. — Get ready to lace up your skates!

Dozens of people showed up on Sunday to skate, as sessions began at 12 p.m.

If you want to skate, you can get tickets online, or you can grab them at the Macon Coliseum Box Office Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for entry to the venue are $10 a person, and include the skate rental.

If available, you can buy tickets in person before the start of a skate session.

Sessions are 1 hour long, with a break in between to clean the ice rink and sanitize the area.

And don't forget to bring your socks!

The arena is also offering skating sessions after Macon mayhem Hockey games, so you can sit back and watch as your team plays, and then get out on the field yourself!