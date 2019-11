MACON, Ga. — Starting Saturday and Sunday, you can once again enjoy public ice skating at the Macon Coliseum.

Here's what you need to know.

TICKETS

Tickets will be available for sale online on Ticketmaster the first day of each month. Click here to buy tickets for November.

You can also buy them in person at the Macon Coliseum Box Office.

PRICES

$10 per person and $8 for active military with ID.

Season passes are available for $120 per person. You will need to see the Macon Coliseum Box Office to complete forms.

Groups of 10 or more can get tickets for $8 per person. To book your group, email MCP-Info@spectraxp.com.

After game skates with the Macon Mayhem on Fridays will be just $5.

DATES

Saturday, November 9: After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. Sunday, November 10: 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Saturday, November 16: After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. Sunday, November 17: 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, November 22: After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, November 23: After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. Tuesday, November 26: 6 - 8 p.m.

6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 27: 12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, November 29: 12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Saturday, November 30: After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, December 7: After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. Sunday, December 8: 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, December 13: After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, December 14: After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. Sunday, December 15: 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, December 20: After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, December 21: After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. Sunday, December 22: 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Sunday, December 29: 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Monday, December 30: 12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 31: 12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 1: 12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, January 2: 12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, January 3: After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, January 4: 12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Sunday, January 5: 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, January 10: After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, January 11: After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. Sunday, January 12: 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Monday, January 20: 12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Saturday, January 25: 12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Sunday, January 26: 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, January 31: After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, February 1: After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. Sunday, February 2: 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, February 7: After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m. Monday, February 17: 12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m.

12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m., 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, February 21: After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

After Game Skate with Mayhem, 10:30 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, February 22: After Game Skate, 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

The Macon Coliseum is located at 200 Coliseum Drive in Macon.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: A panda is the mascot for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

RELATED: VERIFY: Does cold weather make you crave comfort food?

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.