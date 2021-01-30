Ice skating returns to Macon Centreplex with new rules

Only 150 people are allowed on the ice every hour, and they must all wear masks.

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for a fun, safe and seasonal activity for the spring, ice skating at the Macon Centreplex is back!

The rules are a little different this year to keep everyone safe.

Only 150 people are allowed on the ice each session. Those sessions are about an hour long, so they have some time to clean between sessions. Masks are also required while out on the ice.

We caught up with one skater who says it's different this year but it won't stop her from enjoying the activity.