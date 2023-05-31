'I'd like to feel like I'm taken care of': Central Georgia Tech to offer health services with clinics for students

The school says it will be the state's first technical college to offer on-campus health clinics.

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia Technical College is teaming up with Atrium Health Navicent to provide health clinics for students. The school says it will be the state's first technical college to offer on-campus health clinics.

Central Georgia Tech has students from 131 counties across the state, students outside the state, and international students. Donald Ochieng is an international student originally from Nairobi, Kenya.

"One of the big barriers is health. Is mental, physical, and emotional health," Ochieng said.

He's seen firsthand the importance of addressing health.

"If I'm in class and I'm feeling unwell that I can literally walk across and get mental attention as soon and as fast as possible," he said.

The Macon and Warner Robins clinics will have a health clinic on campus, while the Milledgeville campus will have a clinic less than a mile away. Clinics will be open Monday through Friday and will provide basic services such as wellness exams, primary care, and women's health care, to name a few.

"I'd like to feel safe I'd like to feel that I'm taken care of," Ochieng said.

Central Georgia Tech serves students from diverse backgrounds from ages 16 to 60. JoBen Rivera-Thompson is the Marketing and PR director.

"This reminds them that were committed to them. We're committed to their health care, and it also shows that were pursuing innovation. We’re pursuing new opportunities for our students," he said.

This cuts down travel time and makes health care more accessible.

"We need to take care of ourselves also, because a healthy body is a healthy mind," Ochieng said.