All eyes on Ida: Major hurricane likely to hit Louisiana, Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to become a hurricane in less than 12 hours and make landfall in the U.S. as a major hurricane by Monday.

MACON, Ga. — Tropical Storm Ida is brewing in the Caribbean as of 11 a.m. Friday and it's quickly strengthening.

Hurricane warnings are now in effect for western Cuba. There are also hurricane and tropical storm watches in effect for the Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi coasts.

Right now, Ida should strengthen into a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) before making landfall near New Orleans. It would be the first major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season to make landfall in the U.S.

The track takes a hard right and heads east. The very edge of the cone slices through some of our northwestern counties.

Don't worry for now because the cone could change since we are still a few days out from potential impacts. Central Georgia could see up to two inches of rainfall by next Friday.

As always, the 13WMAZ weather team will keep you up to speed with any tropical updates on-air and online.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.