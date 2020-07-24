'If they don't like what's on my page, stay off of it': Macon-Bibb Commissioner receives ethics complaints

County Spokesperson Chris Floore says these are the first ethics complaints the County Manager's Office has seen since consolidation

MACON, Ga. — Two ethics complaints have been filed against a Macon-Bibb County commissioner.

Last month, we reported Commissioner Elaine Lucas receiving backlash after some Facebook posts.

County Spokesperson Chris Floore says these are the first formal ethics complaints the County Manager's Office has seen since consolidation. Floore says once the County Manager's Office receives an ethics complaint, it's handed over to Municipal Court.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas says she received a copy of an ethics complaint from the County Manager's Office. After 13WMAZ filed a records request with the county, they provided a copy for us, along with a second complaint.

One complaint asks that Lucas be removed from office.

The complaint Lucas received from the County Manager's Office was filed by F. Gay McMicheal. It's almost identical to the other one filed by Jessica Dominy, according to the records request.

Both claim Lucas shared "innumerable inappropriate public posts on her Facebook page, which is linked to her position as a Macon-Bibb commissioner on her profile."

A post attached to one of the complaints is one we reported on last month.

Lucas posted the words 'Rest in bleach,' with a photoshopped image of President Donald Trump in a casket surrounded by past Democratic and Republican leaders, his wife Melania and a bottle of bleach.

"They spend their time checking my Facebook page to see what they can find that they disagree with. If they don't like what's on my page, stay off of it," Lucas said.

The complaint also claims Lucas told a Macon-Bibb County resident over Facebook messenger that they should "hold their breath" when the person told Lucas "we don't need racist people in office."

"Being an elected official doesn't mean I lose my rights to speak openly on issues to advocate for things," Lucas said. "Over 30 years, people have trusted me to do that."

Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore told us last month that the county's social media rules govern employees but not commissioners, since they are elected.

The county policies and procedures manual says employees have a right to privacy and free speech on their personal social media and email accounts.

In the ethics complaint form, the complainant is asked to check each alleged ethics violation that applies. Both McMicheal and Dominy selected "Other".

Elaine Lucas expects a judge to rule the complaints frivolous. But, out of caution, she says she's working with a lawyer.

"See this is time, effort and money I can be spending on important things, but I'm going to do it just to make sure nobody infringes on my right to as an elected official," Lucas said.

Lucas added she's not stepping down as District 3 commissioner. She just ran unopposed and was elected to a new four year term.

We reached out to both people who filed the complaints for comment. McMichael did not respond. Dominy sent a statement in a text explaining why she filed the complaint.

"Race relations in the United States right now are fragile, at best. And in a city whose bookends are 'Civil War' and 'Civil Rights', the last thing we need is an elected representative stoking the flames of racism," the message read.

