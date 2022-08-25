'If we would just listen': Macon-Bibb commissioner hosts block parties to curb gun violence

Commissioner Al Tillman says they're about bringing different groups together to listen to each other.

MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon-Bibb rolled out its Macon Violence Prevention program to curb violent crime in Macon.

Thursday, one of that program's partner agencies took a more lighthearted approach to their mission. They hosted a block party at Filmore Thomas Park. When you think of a block party with food, fun, games and a bounce house, you probably aren't thinking of guns. Exactly the point, says Commissioner Al Tillman.

"Anything you want to do in your life is possible," one speaker told the crowd.

Music, food, dancing and inspiration, all brought together to get kids and teens outside having 'fun without guns.'

"Unity in Community's vision is always trying to bridge the gap between those people that normally don't come together. Young and old. Black and white. Our seniors and our youth. So, that's what it's about today," said Tillman.

Tillman heads Unity in the Community. It's been around since 2004. Every Tuesday and Thursday, they host a block party to get all of those groups together.

"Our seniors have so much knowledge and wisdom that they can share with the youth if we would just listen," Tillman said.

This summer, the program expanded, thanks to a $40,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

"We're very encouraged about Macon Violence Prevention, we know we're getting at the root causes," said Mayor Lester Miller.

Tillman's program is part of the violence prevention program.

"Getting kids off the street, it's getting mentorships, it's getting help with mental health, it's giving them activities to do," Miller said. "Not just playing basketball, but things like playing chess. School. We've been working with our schools. I think reading books, literacy."

The community foundation gave out $825,000 in grants back in June, furthering MVP's mission. Miller told 13WMAZ in a recent episode of Central Georgia Focus that it's a slow process, even in June.

"It's the first step. It's like when you're building a house it's that foundation that we're putting together," Miller said.

Meanwhile, at Unity in the Community and MVP's other partners, the work continues for a safer Macon.

"Changing people's lives, letting people know that you can do something different," Tillman said.