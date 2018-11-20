UPDATE: A Houston County Sheriff's Office incident report describes the series of events from both Officer Hernandez and the victim that led to his arrest.

The victim told investigators she was not dating the man but had been living with him for two months. She alleged that he came home drunk around 11 p.m. Monday and asked her to sleep with him, but she said no.

She says she called one of her friends and Hernandez took the phone away from her, so she went to her room and he followed her into it.

She got her phone back and tried to call her friend again, which caused Hernandez to reportedly wrestle her to the floor and hit her in the face.

The report says the victim is unsure if Hernandez hit her on purpose, but she gave him the phone so he'd leave her alone. She eventually packed a bag and went to the hospital, where she met the responding officers.

The deputy writes that the victim had scratches on her elbow, blood on her pant leg, a 'puffy' mark right under her eye and a mark on her neck that looked like a hand print.

The person on the other end of the victim's phone told police he recorded part of the call and that he heard Hernandez say, 'If you call the cops, I will kill you.'

Hernandez told deputies that he got a message from the victim alleging that she broke the Xbox at the apartment and he said he confronted her about it when he got home, though the deputy said he never saw that text message.

Hernandez said the victim pushed him, but he also admitted to taking the phone away from her one time. The officer did not see any injuries on Hernandez.

------------------------------

A Warner Robins police officer is on administrative leave after an overnight incident involving a woman.

According to WRPD, a woman arrived at the Houston Medical Center with injuries around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officer Andrew Hernandez was arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery in connection with the incident.

He was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation by the sheriff’s office and is under internal investigation by WRPD.

The department says he’s been an employee for the department for three years, and an officer since March 2018.

They say, “Our department takes allegations of this nature seriously and these actions will not be tolerated by our agency.”

Jail records show Hernandez was booked around 4:30 a.m. and released just before 9 a.m. on a $1,300 bond.

