The 13th Annual Macon Film Festival is right around the corner and board members say they are in need of volunteers.

Emily Hopkins, volunteer coordinator with the festival, says right now they have around 70 volunteers but are looking for 150 total.

"We are looking for volunteers who can work in venues and really assist patrons by answering questions about the festival and Macon as a whole, because we have a lot of people coming from out of town to see all the great films that we have on the schedule," Hopkins said. "So just being that face and that ambassador for Macon and assisting all the different venues with any needs that arise."

That's not all volunteers do.

Volunteers also help count attendance to see which venues and films are popular and assist with technical issues.

Signing up for a three-hour shift guarantees you a film festival t-shirt (to wear while volunteering) as well as a free one-day screening pass to view films at your leisure.

"If you're interested in the film festival and maybe never made the plunge to buy a ticket but you want to see what's going on, this is a great way to get involved, and just also to support our local film industry here in Macon," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said the only thing that's required to be a volunteer is a positive attitude and a willingness to help folks out.

"If you're worried because you don't have anyone to sign up with you, and you don't necessarily want to do it alone, it's a great way to meet new people and make new friends, and a great way to experience the film festival and see Macon in a totally different way," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said people that come back year after year can move up in the ranks and could potentially be hired for the board.

"From [our sign up sheet] we find that people will sign up for a whole day at a venue and then next year we might recruit that person to be a lead volunteer," Hopkins said.

Sign up to volunteer at the film festival here.

Volunteers are required to attend an orientation on Sunday, Aug. 12 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Arts and Sciences on Forsyth Road.

Volunteers will receive their official t-shirt at the orientation, and pizza will be served.

Any questions can be emailed to volunteers.maconfilmfestival@gmail.com.

The festival takes place from August 16-19.

You can find the Macon Film Festival on their website or Facebook.

