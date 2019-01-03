TENNILLE, Ga. — A Washington County community is mourning the loss of a man killed in a house fire on Wednesday morning.

Charles Edward Brown was found in the kitchen of his mobile home after Tennille Volunteer firefighters put out the blaze, according to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. Two of Brown's sons, both teenagers, were able to escape the home that officials report had no smoke detectors.

The commissioner's office said that the fire began in one of the bedrooms, but they are still investigating the cause.

Brown worked for Tennille's Public Works Department. His neighbors said he was set to retire this year and said his absence will be felt.

"Sure enough is, he is really going to be missed. I used to see him every day," said Shelia Bruin, a neighbor and high school classmate of Brown's.

Bruin said that Brown was the type of man that everybody in the community trusted.

"If you asked him to do something, he would do it, no hesitation," Bruin said.

Bruin has a direct sight line to Brown's trailer from her back porch and can't go out there without thinking of her neighbor.

"I couldn't help but look over there and I said, 'Oh, Lord.' I stayed out there a little while and I came on back in the house. I said, 'Mm, poor Ed," Bruin said.

Jimmy Chandler knew Brown for over 30 years and said his friend was soft spoken, but beloved by everyone he knew. He and Brown would often chat when Brown would come out to check water meters. He said Brown was always the type to carry on a conversation and never argued with anyone.

"He was just an everyday person," Chandler said. "I had never seen him get mad."

Chandler said his Tennille neighborhood will always remember Brown in a positive light.

"I just hate that it happened and it's a tragedy, you know? We can't bring him back, but I'll remember him as good old Ed," Chandler said.