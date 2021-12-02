Central Georgia Technical College student nurses administer about 300 vaccinations

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Senior nursing students from Central Georgia Technical College are helping more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hailey Villines, a senior nursing student, is a part of the group that vaccinated about 300 people at Houston Healthcare.

“It was really awesome to hear them be, ‘Oh! It’s over already! Like, you’re done,’” said Villines.

According to the director of the nursing program, 72 nursing students from Central Georgia Technical College are volunteering their time.

“I do feel like I’m part of history. I feel like Florence Nightingale, in a way,” said Villines.

Villines said attending nursing school during a pandemic is challenging, but it’s all worth it.

“I’m able to help hundreds of people take the step in the right direction.”

Carol Oswald, a clinical instructor with CGTC, said this is a unique practice for their students.

“They’re experiencing giving multiple doses, which would not be available to them in any other circumstance.”

Oswald said seeing her students on the frontlines is one of the most rewarding parts of her job.

Villines is looking forward to the day things can go back to “normal,” but until then, she’ll be ready with vaccine in hand.

“I’m here helping you to cross that battlefield.”

In addition to Houston Healthcare, Central Georgia Tech students have also helped give shots in Wilcox County, and at a drive-through event at Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville.