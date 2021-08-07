'I'm broken right now': Parents plead for information on missing Cochran teen

13-year-old Nastasha Brown was last seen on Violet Street in Cochran on Tuesday afternoon.

COCHRAN, Ga. — Dozens of people gathered on Beech Street in Cochran Thursday to prepare for day two of a search, but less than a mile away sits the home of 13 year old Nastasha Brown, the person they're looking for.

"She was a mama's girl, you know. She liked to be up under me, she don't go nowhere by herself," says her mother, Jessica Brown.

Brown says Tuesday was the last time she spoke to her daughter.

"She told me she was going to sit on the porch that day, but she told my daughter she was going walking," she says.

She says after they looked for her for about 20 minutes, they went straight to the Cochran Police Department to file a missing persons report.

"I'm broken right now. That's my baby, I'd do anything for her, anything. They could've took me, you know?"

Brown and her husband, Bennie Williams Jr., say through the grief, there's also an overwhelming feeling of thanks to the Cochran community, who has adopted them into the family even though they've only lived in the city for less than a year.

"It's amazing to see so many people come together to try to find our baby. We appreciate everybody, we thank everybody," says Williams.

And they have just one thing to say to the people who may have information, but haven't come forward yet.

"Any effort is appreciated to bring her home, please. We just wanna get her home. And if you got her and you hear us talking, please bring my daughter home please. We love you Nastasha, we're looking, everybody's looking."

Cochran Police confirmed this afternoon that both the GBI and GSP will help with search efforts.

Brown says Nastasha was wearing a long red shirt and blue jeans when she left the home on Tuesday.