MACON, Ga. — Sometimes in life all you need is a second chance.

This summer, a man named Edward Timley received the President's Volunteer Service Award. The award gives national recognition to individuals who give of themselves for the better of their community.

But Timley hasn't always had an easy road.

"We have to make sure the warehouse is clean, the kitchen, the hallways, the restroom, the restaurant corporate area, and the rooms where they're having events around the store," Timley explained.

RELATED: 'I feel like I have a new family now:' Woman meets bone marrow donor after 15 years

Timley covers a lot of ground in a day working as the custodial manager for Goodwill of Middle Georgia. He came here eight years ago desperate for a paycheck and a chance to prove himself.

"I sent online and filled out applications, and I was looking for something to happen ASAP, because I know what I wanted, so when I came home, and I was looking for a job, I couldn't find no job, the doors left and right closed in my face," he said.

The doors closed in his face, because Timley is a convicted felon.

In 1995 he got into a fight with a guy in a shopping center across the street. Timley says the guy threatened his life. The two got in their cars and Timley fired his gun on Gray Highway.

RELATED: U.S. soldier with Central Georgia ties was inside Texas mall during deadly shooting

The other man, Michael Ross, later died, and a jury convicted Timley of felony murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

"I did 15 years, I know I can't get 15 years back, but I can't dwell on getting it back, I can only go forward," Timley said.

He moves forward by giving back at events like a Back-to-school Bash.

Every chance he gets Timley sits kids down in his portable barber chair and gives free haircuts, and sometimes he shares his story, hoping they don't go down the wrong path.

"And being left behind, that means they'll turn their attention to people who don't mean them any good, so I try to give them some encouraging words," Timley said.

On the weekends sometimes he'll cut hair for 12 hours a day. It's selfless acts like this that recently garnered him some national attention.

"It actually took me by surprise. I was in awe, I was like, 'wow,'" he said with a smile.

He earned the President's Volunteer Service Award. It came with a letter of appreciation signed by President Donald Trump.

"It made me feel more appreciated not only at work, but out in society, made me feel like I'm doing what a good-hearted person will do," he said. "I like to see, not only see people succeed, but help them make their next move in life."

Edward knows he can't take back some of the things he's done, but he's a man that's taken advantage of a second chance.

RELATED: Macon family turns tragedy into triumph with organ donation

"Now I'm grateful for the position I'm in," he said confidently.

He's now a man who has made it his mission to make sure kids don't make the same mistakes he did.

"When you're walking a line, and you're doing the right thing, there can always be a situation that can knock you off that line, and you'll be put in a position where you lose everything," he said.

Edward also spends his free time talking to prisoners in transitional houses, and still checks in with his parole officer once a month.