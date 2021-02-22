'I'm grateful': Thomson Middle School hosts fundraiser for former student with cancer

Back in December, we introduced you to Phenix Cowart. She was a cheerleader and soccer player at Northside High School who was diagnosed with leukemia

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Back in December, we introduced you to Phenix Cowart. She was a cheerleader and soccer player at Northside High School who was diagnosed with cancer.

Thomson Middle School started a 'Penny War' fundraiser. They donated more than $3,200 to Phenix and her mom Didi Adams.

Phenix was diagnosed with leukemia December 2020 -- the same month she graduated early from Northside High School to head to Atlanta for treatment.

Phenix and her mom say the school district has stuck by their side.

"Very appreciative and it's like, you don't know how many people are in your corner," Phenix said.

The Penny War was a month-long effort. Students and staff donated pennies and could even "blitz" their class with silver coins or dollars. Teachers Leigh Barrett and Debbie Thigpen led the fundraiser.

"We made posters, went ahead and made announcements and everything. As soon as we came back to school in January, we hit it hard," Barrett said.

"I's heartwarming to see kids that don't actually know her be so involved," Thigpen said.

Phenix says some middle schoolers even reached out via social media and mailed her letters when she was in the hospital.

Didi says when she went to pick up the $3,200 check, she was caught by surprise.

"I was just scheduled to go up there, but I didn't know it was gonna be a parade, so my heart was extremely -- it was overfilled with a lot of love," Didi said.

"I just wanted to say, "Thank you' to everyone that was a part of it. And even though if I don't know them personally, I'm grateful," Phenix said.